Sotherly Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 6:40 am
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Friday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

The Williamsburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

