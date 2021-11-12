Sotherly Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Friday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

The Williamsburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period.

