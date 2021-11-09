On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 6:46 am
< a min read
      

General Electric is splitting itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.

The company said Tuesday that it plans a spinoff of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024. GE anticipates keeping a 19.9% stake in the healthcare unit.

The company expects one-time separation, transition, and operational costs of approximately $2 billion related to the actions.

GE, based in Boston, also announced that it foresees lowering its debt by more than $75 billion by the end of the year.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran, Texas VA patient, celebrates 102nd birthday