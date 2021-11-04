Strategic Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $270.1 million in the period.

