Synalloy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 4:55 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 87 cents.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $86.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNL

