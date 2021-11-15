Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

This Week: Tyson Foods, Walmart, Victoria’s Secret earnings

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 1:00 am
1 min read
      

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods reports its fourth-quarter results Monday. The Arkansas-based meat packer is expected to say it earned $2.09 a share in the quarter, up from $1.81 a year earlier, according to a survey by FactSet. Tyson’s shares have risen about 14% since August, when it turned in better-than-expected second-quarter results. Tyson is one of four companies (Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods and National Beef Packing) that control over 80% of the U.S. beef market.

Walmart

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Retail giant Walmart reports its third quarter results on Tuesday. The Arkanasas-based chain is expected to report profit of $1.40 a share, up from $1.34 a year earlier. In August Walmart raised its sales outlook for the year as Americans returned to shopping for back-to-school clothes and travel goods during the second quarter. But Walmart and other retailers face rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain back-ups hit companies worldwide.

Victoria’s Secret

Lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The Ohio company’s shares have soared since August, when Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works were split into separate companies. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast it made 70 cents a share in the quarter. The company has said it expects third-quarter sales rose in the mid- to high-single digits versus last year’s third-quarter sales of $1.35 billion.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell