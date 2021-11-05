Tredegar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Friday reported net income of $6.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 22 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $209.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.