On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Under Armour: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 2, 2021 7:11 am
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $113.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 74 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Public will be able to walk on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza on Nov. 9 and 10