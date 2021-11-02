Under Armour: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $113.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings to be 74 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.