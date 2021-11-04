On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Urban One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 6:54 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $111.5 million in the period.

