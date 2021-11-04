Urban One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.9 million in its third quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $111.5 million in the period.

