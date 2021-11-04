On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Urban One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 4, 2021 6:56 am
LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.9 million in its third quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $111.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONE

