On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

US service sector expands at record pace in October

MATT OTT
November 3, 2021 10:18 am
< a min read
      

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The rate of expansion in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, hit a record high in October as demand remained strong even as supply chain problems persisted.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its monthly survey of service industries jumped to a reading of 66.7. That follows September’s reading of 61.9.

Readings for the categories of business activity, new orders, supplier deliveries and backlog of orders all surpassed previous records.

All 18 services industry categories reported growth in October, led again by retail trade.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries. The services index has shown growth for the past 17 months after two months of contraction in April and May of 2020 when the coronavirus triggered widespread shutdowns and millions of job losses.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS officer swears in 29 new citizens dressed as Uncle Sam