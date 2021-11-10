Wheeler Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Tuesday reported net income of $3 million in its third quarter.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period.

