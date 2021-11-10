On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Wheeler Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 1:33 pm
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) _ Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) on Tuesday reported net income of $3 million in its third quarter.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHLR

