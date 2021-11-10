Xometry: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DERWOOD, Md. (AP) _ Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its third quarter.

The Derwood, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $56.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $62 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.