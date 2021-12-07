On Air: Federal Insights
AeroVironment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
December 7, 2021 1:55 pm
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $122 million in the period.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.23 to $1.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $440 million to $460 million.

AeroVironment shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAV

