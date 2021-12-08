On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Argan: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 4:39 pm
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.4 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $124.5 million in the period.

Argan shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.65, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary