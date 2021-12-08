Argan: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $12.4 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 78 cents per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $124.5 million in the period.

Argan shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.65, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

