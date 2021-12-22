CarMax: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $269.4 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.53 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $8.53 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.89 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

