China’s November exports rise 21.4% but growth eases

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 11:46 pm
BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose 21.4% in November over a year ago but growth eased, while import growth accelerated to 31.7%.

Exports rose to $325.5 billion, slowing from October’s 27.1% expansion, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports surged to $253.8 billion, up from the previous month’s 20.6%.

China’s exports have been boosted by foreign demand at a time when other global competitors are hampered by anti-coronavirus controls. Imports have accelerated as domestic demand recovers.

