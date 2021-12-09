On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ciena: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021
HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $103.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $500.2 million, or $3.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

