Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 3:28 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 24 cents to $66.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 21 cents to $69.88 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $1.95 a gallon. January heating oil was flat at $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $21.20 to $1,783.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 17 cents to $22.48 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.27 a pound.

The dollar fell to 112.63 Japanese yen from 113.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1312 from $1.1297.

