Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.56 to $72.05 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.36 to $75.44 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 6 cents to $2.10 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.22 a gallon. January natural gas rose 5 cents to $3.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $5.20 to $1,784.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 26 cents to $22.52 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $4.34 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.64 Japanese yen from 113.49 yen. The euro fell to $1.1263 from $1.1278.

