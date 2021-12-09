On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 3:15 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.42 to $70.94 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.40 to $74.42 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.25 a gallon. January natural gas fell 1 cent to $3.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $8.80 to $1,776.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 42 cents to $22.01 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.33 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.48 Japanese yen from 113.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.1289 from $1.1349.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary