Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
December 31, 2021 3:27 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell $1.78 to $75.21 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.75 to $77.78 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 7 cents to $2.23 a gallon. January heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.33 a gallon. February natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $14.50 to $1,828.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 29 cents to $23.35 an ounce and March copper rose 7 cents to $4.46 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.09 Japanese yen from 115.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.1383 from $1.1326.

