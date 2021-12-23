On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

MARTIN CRUTSINGER
December 23, 2021 8:46 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

Thursday’s report showed that consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, rose 0.6% in November, a solid gain but below the 1.4% surge in October.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.4% in November, slightly lower than the 0.5% increase in October..

The big jump in the Commerce Department’s price gauge was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, which was up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|21 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
12|21 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken tours the Johns Hopkins University Executive Medicine Center