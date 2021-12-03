On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

DocuSign, Olli’s fall; Marvell Technology, Smartsheet rise

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 4:20 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

DiDi Global Inc., down $1.73 to $6.07.

The China-based ride-hailing service is withdrawing from the New York Stock Exchange and will list on the Hong Kong exchange.

Nvidia Inc., down $14.33 to $306.93.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block the graphics chip maker’s deal to acquire chip designer Arm.

Marvell Technology Inc., up $12.56 to $83.59.

The data infrastructure company issued an outlook for sales and income that came in well above what Wall Street analysts expected.

DocuSign Inc., down $98.73 to $135.09.

The company, which provides online signature services, forecast new orders and sales for its current quarter that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., down $12.87 to $49.99.

The chain of closeout stores reported results that fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts and issued a disappointing forecast.

Zillow Inc., up $6.14 to $60.39.

        Read more: Business News

The company said it was making progress in winding down its home-flipping business and announced a stock buyback.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., down $3.33 to $13.61.

The company scrapped a deal with Cabela’s owner Great Outdoors Group following opposition from the Federal Trade Commission.

Smartsheet Inc., up $4.78 to $65.94.

The provider of cloud-based work management tools issued a strong sales outlook for the current quarter and raised its outlook for the year.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights