Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Germany-wide police raids target alleged worker trafficking

The Associated Press
December 8, 2021 3:07 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — German police conducted raids across the country Wednesday to crack down on the alleged human trafficking of unskilled workers from outside the European Union.

Federal police in Berlin tweeted that the raids started at 7 a.m. local time (0800GMT). The police agency said officers searched homes and businesses, focusing on the German capital and surrounding Brandenburg state.

German news agency dpa reported that police were investigating around 20 suspects for suspected involvement in allegedly forging EU citizenship documents and placing the workers with large logistics companies.

The names of the suspects and the companies were not released in line with German privacy rules.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Searches were carried out in 10 German states in all, including in the apartments of the suspects, in their businesses, at logistics centers and in the living quarters of the workers allegedly trafficked to Germany.

Police executed several arrest warrants and seized assets worth millions of euros (dollars), dpa said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights