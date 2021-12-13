On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Harley-Davidson, Arena rise; Capital One, Carnival fall

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $40.14 to $90.08.

Pfizer is buying the drug developer for $6.7 billion.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $1.73 to $38.54.

The motorcycle maker will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.69 to $59.05.

The drug developer raised its quarterly dividend and added $15 billion to its buyback program.

IGM Biosciences Inc., down $20.59 to $29.25.

Investors were disappointed with the biotechnology company’s update on a potential cancer treatment.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $4.37 to $146.04.

Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher bond yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Carnival Corp., down 94 cents to $18.34.

Cruise lines and travel-related stocks fell over concerns about the newest coronavirus variant’s potential impact on the industry.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $4.39 to $248.53.

The drug developer is collaborating with Foghorn Therapeutics for potential cancer treatments.

Baxter International Inc., up $2.34 to $83.20.

The medical technology company completed its buyout of Hillrom.

