Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 6:09 am
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $133.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

