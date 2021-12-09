Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $133.4 million in the period.

