SAIC: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $71 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.75 to $6.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.35 billion to $7.4 billion.

