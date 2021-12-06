On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

SAIC: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 7:11 am
< a min read
      

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $71 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

SAIC expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.75 to $6.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.35 billion to $7.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIC

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Hybrid Everything: CIOs Can Reinvent...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights