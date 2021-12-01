Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Slithering ‘snake burglar’ steals thousands from CA salon

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 8:27 pm
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police were looking for a man dubbed the “snake burglar” who wriggled his way through a Southern California business and fled with several thousands dollars.

Surveillance video showed the man slithering on his belly at the Rustic Roots salon in Riverside at around 5 a.m. last Friday after apparently getting into the business through a rooftop fire escape.

“It just gave me chills up my spine,” owner Lori Hajj told KNBC-TV.

Hajj says the thief she calls the “snake burglar” stole hundreds of dollars worth of products, cash from the register and a safe with more than $8,000 inside.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

A security guard who was installing a new alarm system at the salon told KNBC-TV that the crook had been trying successfully to avoid a motion sensor.

The same man may have tried to burglarize other businesses previously, including a local pizza parlor where security video showed a man crawling on his belly, the station said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights