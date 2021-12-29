FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly slip amid lingering omicron worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower amid lingering worries about the omicron coronavirus variant’s potential to damage the regional economy and mixed cues from Wall Street.

Benchmarks fell in Japan, South Korea and China, while the index jumped in Australia. Although reported infection cases from the omicron variant in Asia remain relatively small compared to the U.S. and Europe, fears are growing that omicron will spread quickly once it gets going.

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its latest record high set a day earlier.

THERANOS FOUNDER-FRAUD TRIAL

Elizabeth Holmes jury finishes fifth day of deliberations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes left the court Tuesday without reaching a verdict after a fifth day of deliberations.

Holmes is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley.

They completed Tuesday’s session without providing any clues about how far they are in their deliberations.

JAPAN-DEFENSE INDUSTRY

Despite defense buildup, Japan’s arms industry struggles

ENIWA, Japan (AP) — Japan has been building up its defenses to counter strategic threats, but its arms industry is struggling both on the home front and overseas.

The country’s Self Defense Force needs the more advanced aircraft and weaponry of U.S. arms manufacturers as it faces incursions by Chinese fighter jets and naval vessels and North Korean missile launches. So its big defense manufacturers like Mitsubishi, IHI Corp. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are fighting to sell 20th century tanks, aircraft and warships at a time when Japan’s military is in the market for unmanned aircraft like Tritons made by Northrop Grumman and Boeing’s undersea Echo Voyager.

Overseas sales are also lagging, raising worries that the industry has a bleak future.

MEXICO CRUISE SHIPS

Mexico says cruise ships with coronavirus cases can dock

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it will allow cruise ships carrying people infected with the coronavirus to dock. Today’s announcement comes after two Mexican ports refused to allow passengers ashore because their ships had coronavirus cases.

The Health Department says passengers or crew who show no symptoms will be allowed to come ashore normally, while those with symptoms or a positive virus test will be quarantined or given medical care.

The department says a cruise ship that was prevented from docking at one Pacific coast port will be allowed to dock farther north, at the port of Guaymas.

CHINA-US-SPACE STATION

China calls on US to protect space station from satellites

BEIJING (AP) — China is calling on the United States to protect a Chinese space station and its three-member crew after Beijing complained that satellites launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX nearly struck the station.

The foreign ministry is accusing Washington of ignoring its treaty obligations to protect the Tiangong’s crew following the incidents in July and October.

The Chinese government says in a complaint to the United Nations that the Tiangong performed “evasive maneuvers” on July 1 and Oct. 21 to “prevent a potential collision” with Starlink satellites launched by Space Exploration Technologies Corp. The foreign ministry says the United States should “take immediate measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.”

