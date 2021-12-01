On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
US manufacturing activity grows in November

MATT OTT
December 1, 2021 10:08 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in November as companies try to keep up with demand amid ongoing supply shortages and delays.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 in November, just above September’s 60.8.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector has recorded 18 straight months of growth going back to spring of 2020 when the pandemic broke.

