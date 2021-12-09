On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Virginia CEO convicted of fraud charges linked to bankruptcy

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 8:46 am
< a min read
      

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The CEO of a private jet charter company in Virginia has been convicted of multiple fraud charges tied to a bankruptcy case in which he discharged over $6 million in personal debt, according to a federal prosecutor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Alan Russell Cook, Sr., 64, of Reston filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in his individual capacity as president and CEO of an aviation company.

Ahead of the filing, Cook transferred over $350,000 to his former girlfriend and had her open accounts in her name and in the name of a fake company to receive his personal property and revenue from the company, prosecutors said.

Cook also failed to disclose several bank accounts and over $50,000 in casino cash-outs. At a meeting of his creditors, Cook made false statements under oath, including that his company was shut down for four to five months and generated no money in 2017 when it actually generated revenue in every month that year.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Cook further failed to disclose making payments for his girlfriend’s luxury vehicle and his access to the fraudulent bank account.

Cook faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced in April 2022.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|5 2021 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference
12|6 Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Pearl Harbor survivor renders salute during ceremony to commemorate 80th anniversary