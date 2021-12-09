On Air: Panel Discussions
Wanted: just a pizza cardboard. Mill squares box shortage

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 11:38 am
OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) — A Maine paper mill is asking local residents for cardboard to turn into packaging because of the rising cost of the raw materials it typically uses.

ND Paper in Old Town uses cardboard and corrugated containers to create pulp that is later used to make packaging. However, it’s becoming more difficult and expensive to obtain those materials, a representative for the company told the Bangor Daily News.

The company is asking residents of Old Town and surrounding communities to drop off cardboard, cereal boxes and pizza boxes, the Daily News reported. The company, which also has locations elsewhere in Maine and out of state, said it’s the first time it has tried to source materials from residents.

The company has tried a similar program for employees at other locations in the past.

Brennan Burks, an ND Paper spokesperson, told the Daily News that supply chain trouble and the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed up the price of raw materials in the last year. Burks also said “everyone and their brother is also jumping on board to make boxes.”

