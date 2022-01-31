AGNC Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $27 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $247 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $440 million.

AGNC Investment shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.89, a decline of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

