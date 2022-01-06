On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Alaska Air trims January flights to cope with virus outbreak

The Associated Press
January 6, 2022 3:40 pm
1 min read
      

Alaska Airlines said Thursday it will trim its schedule by about 10% for the rest of January at it deals with “unprecedented” numbers of employees calling in sick during the current COVID-19 surge.

The move by Alaska is similar to a decision last week by JetBlue Airways to cut about 1,300 flights through mid-January.

Alaska’s announcement came on a day in which more than 1,800 U.S. flights were canceled by afternoon on the East Coast, according to FlightAware. The tracking service said that equaled about 8% of the day’s scheduled flights, and it was the 12th straight day of 1,000-plus cancellations, which airlines blamed on the virus surge and winter weather.

Worldwide, airlines had canceled about 4,300 flights.

Southwest continued to be the hardest hit among U.S. airlines, canceling more than 575 flights, or 19% of its schedule for Thursday. Alaska had scrubbed 120, or 17% of its flights.

The Seattle-based airline said in a statement that “the continued impacts of omicron have been disruptive in all our lives and unprecedented employee sick calls have impacted our ability to operate our airline reliably.” Alaska said reducing flights through the end of January “will give us the flexibility and capacity needed to reset.”

U.S. cancellations began rising on Christmas Eve and peaked Monday at more than 3,200 — about one in every eight flights. Besides cutting flights, airlines including United and Spirit have offered bonus pay to find employees willing to work extra days.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 Mission First: DoD and National...
1|5 Communicating Your Value in the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

White House reintroduces press restrictions as omicron surges