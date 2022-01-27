Altria: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.62 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.09 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.79 to $4.93 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MO

