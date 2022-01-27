Array ( [0] => business-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Altria: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 7:21 am
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.62 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.09 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.05 billion.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.79 to $4.93 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MO

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine