American National Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.3 million.

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.05 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $29 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.5 million, or $4 per share. Revenue was reported as $111.4 million.

American National Bankshares shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.

