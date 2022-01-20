On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

American National Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 7:51 am
< a min read
      

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.3 million.

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.05 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $29 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.5 million, or $4 per share. Revenue was reported as $111.4 million.

American National Bankshares shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|18 Bloomberg’s The Year Ahead Summit
1|19 2022 - FAR Department Supplement -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Meets With Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba in Kyiv