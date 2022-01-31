On Air: For Your Benefit
Bassett: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 9:11 am
BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $5 million.

The Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $129.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $18 million, or $1.83 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $486.5 million.

Bassett shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

