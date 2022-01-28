On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Booz Allen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 6:59 am
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $128.9 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

Booz Allen shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

