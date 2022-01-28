Booz Allen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $128.9 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

Booz Allen shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.