Capital Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.2 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40 million, or $2.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $167.3 million.

Capital Bancorp shares have fallen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.18, a climb of 78% in the last 12 months.

