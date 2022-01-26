Array ( [0] => business-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Capital Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 5:12 pm
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10.2 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.3 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40 million, or $2.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $167.3 million.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Capital Bancorp shares have fallen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.18, a climb of 78% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine