On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Capital One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 4:27 pm
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.41.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.14 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $8.5 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.12 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.93 billion.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COF

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea