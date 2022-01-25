Capital One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.41.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.14 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $8.5 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.12 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.93 billion.

