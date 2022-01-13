On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 3:21 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 52 cents to $82.12 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 20 cents to $84.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 1 cent to $2.38 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.61 a gallon. February natural gas fell 59 cents to $4.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $5.90 to $1,821.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 5 cents to $23.16 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.55 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.08 Japanese yen from 114.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.1461 from $1.1450.

