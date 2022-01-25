On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 3:21 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.29 to $85.60 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.93 to $88.20 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 6 cents to $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.67 a gallon. February natural gas rose 2 cents to $4.05 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $10.80 to $1,852.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 10 cents to $23.90 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.45 a pound.

The dollar rose to 113.92 Japanese yen from 113.79 yen. The euro fell to $1.1303 from $1.1322.

