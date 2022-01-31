On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 3:25 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.33 to $88.15 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.18 to $91.21 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $2.55 a gallon. February heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.76 a gallon. March natural gas rose 23 cents to $4.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $9.80 to $1,796.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 9 cents to $22.39 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.01 Japanese yen from 115.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1246 from $1.1146.

