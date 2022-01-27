Array ( [0] => business-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Community Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 9:23 am
WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Thursday reported net income of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Waldorf, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.9 million, or $4.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $74.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCFC

