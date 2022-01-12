Dish Network, Ally Financial rise; Biogen, Carvana fall

NEW YORK (AP) —
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Carvana Inc., down $8.67 to $177.53.
General Motors launched a new website to help its dealers compete with online used car sellers.
Biogen Inc., down $16.18 to $225.34.
Medicare is limiting coverage of Biogen’s $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug, whose benefits have been widely questioned.
Ally Financial Inc., up $1.50 to $52.04.
The auto finance company raised its dividend and announced a $2 billion stock buyback program.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc., down $3.84 to $37.59.
The investment banking and capital markets company reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., up 49 cents to $67.67.
The medical device maker gave investors an encouraging revenue update and announced a $125 million stock buyback plan.
Dish Network Corp., up 99 cents to $36.37.
The satellite television company and DirecTV are reportedly considering a merger.
Infosys Ltd., up 73 cents to $25.75.
The business consulting services provider reported solid fiscal third-quarter financial results.
InMode Ltd., up 79 cents to $55.74.
The maker of cosmetic surgery devices gave investors an encouraging financial update.
