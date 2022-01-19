On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Eagle Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 4:49 pm
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41.6 million.

The bank, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had earnings of $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $96.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $88.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $88.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Meets With Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba in Kyiv