On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

EU court annuls Intel’s 2009 billion euro antitrust fine

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 6:45 am
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Chipmaker Intel scored a decisive legal victory Wednesday in a long-running battle against European Union competition watchdogs after a court reversed itself and threw out a billion euro antitrust fine issued more than a decade ago.

The EU’s General Court annuled the 1.06 billion euro fine ($1.43 billion at current exchange rates) that competition regulators issued Intel in 2009 for allegedly using illegal sales tactics to shut out smaller rival AMD.

It was the General Court’s second decision on the case, after the bloc’s top court ordered it to take another look at its earlier decision.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcers, had fined Intel for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the global market for x86 microprocessors with a strategy to exclude rivals by using rebates.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The General Court upheld the penalty in 2014 but three years later the EU’s Court of Justice ruled that the fine could be sent back for further legal review, citing a legal error.

This time around, the General Court found that “the analysis carried out by the Commission is incomplete” and doesn’t legally establish that rebates Intel was giving to customers had anticompetitive effects, according to a summary of the ruling.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea