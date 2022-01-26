Array ( [0] => business-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Business News

FVCBankcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 4:23 pm
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.5 million.

The bank, based in Fairfax, Virginia, said it had earnings of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17 million, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.9 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $62.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FVCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FVCB

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

