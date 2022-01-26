On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

General Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 7:19 am
< a min read
      

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $952 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.39.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.29 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.7 billion.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.26 billion, or $11.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea