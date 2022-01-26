General Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $952 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.39.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.29 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.26 billion, or $11.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.47 billion.

