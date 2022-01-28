Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Germany: Brexit pushed exports to UK down 2.5% last year

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 2:47 am
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — German exports to the U.K. dropped another 2.5% last year, the first full year of Brexit, following a huge decline in 2020 in the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic, according to official figures released Friday.

Exports from Germany, which has Europe’s biggest economy, totaled 65.4 billion euros ($73.1 billion) in 2021, according to preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office. It said that the drop, which followed a 15.3% drop in 2020, was a result of Brexit.

Britain left the European Union’s single market and customs union on Dec. 31, 2020, 11 months after it had formally left the bloc’s political structures.

Between January and November, the period for which full figures are currently available — German exports to the U.K. were 2% lower than a year earlier and imports were off 7.7%, the statistics office said.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

The U.K. was the No. 8 destination for exports in that period, down from No. 5 in 2020. It dropped from 11th to 13th in the list of sources of imports.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement